László Papp: “Debrecen is a strong, decisive player in agriculture and the food industry”

From Wednesday, August 18, you can apply for the complex development of food processing plants, the Minister of Agriculture announced at the opening of the 30th anniversary Farmer’s expo in Debrecen on Tuesday.

According to István Nagy, developments related to food and wine activities can be supported from the resources of the HUF 200 billion call. The minimum amount of non-refundable support that can be applied for is HUF 100 million, the maximum amount is HUF 5 billion, the support intensity is 50 percent as a general rule, but this may differ for certain activities, regions and company sizes, the head of ministry explained in detail. The smallest enterprises producing handicraft products can count on a non-refundable tender source of EUR 15,000 (HUF 5.3 million), and local governments can apply for HUF 100 million for the development of local markets, he added.

Zoltán Szilvássy, Rector of the University of Debrecen (DE), emphasized the cooperation between institutions and producers. He said that special foods were first created as a result of the collaboration of agricultural and medical sciences, today the entire university supports the sector with research, innovation and development.

According to Member of Parliament Lajos Kósa, the future national vaccine factory in Debrecen must be prepared for the production of agricultural vaccines in addition to human vaccines. The politician expressed the hope that in 2023 they could announce veterinary training at the University of Debrecen.

László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, said that the city is a strong, decisive player in agriculture and the food industry, and this will continue to be the case in the coming decades.

Tamás Éder, vice-president of the National Chamber of Agricultural Economics (NAK), spoke about the fact that the success of the sector requires the most up-to-date knowledge, it is no longer enough to manage as our “fathers and grandfathers” did. The chamber provides meaningful assistance to farmers, he said.

István Jakab, Vice-President of the Parliament, President of the Hungarian Farmers ‘Circles and Farmers’ Cooperatives (Magosz), informed the participants about the Hungarian Bread Program, indicating that 1,100 tons of grain were collected last year, and they hope to exceed this amount this year as well.

At the opening of the Farmer expo, this year’s fair awards, 30-year-old commemorative plaques, and the new bread were blessed.

The exhibition and fair, which can be visited until August 20, will feature more than 330 exhibitors on 16,000 square meters on the Böszörményi út campus of the University of Debrecen, where conferences, professional forums, animal husbandry demonstrations, horse and tooth parades are organized, László Vaszkó told MTI.

debreceninap.hu