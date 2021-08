In Vámospércs, on Orgona Street, a branch of a fifteen-meter willow tree split into an outbuilding, which is why the professional firefighters in Debrecen were alerted yesterday. The unit removed the branch through a plug ladder with a chainsaw.

In Balmazújváros, in Semsey Andor Street, a large tree branch split, the municipal firefighters of Balmazújváros marched, and then the branch was cut with a chainsaw.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate