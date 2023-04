A 25-ton crane overturned from a semi-trailer truck onto the road in Debrecen, at the intersection of the Hajnal street section of main road no. 4 and the Faraktár street section of main road no. 48.

The city’s professional firefighters arrived at the scene, where the machine lying on the road is blocking traffic. Considerable congestion is to be expected – the disaster management reported motorists.





debreceninap.hu

Photo: Debrecenben Hallottam