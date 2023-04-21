Earth Day 2023 in Debrecen

On the occasion of Earth Day, various events are organized around the world to draw attention to the protection of the Earth’s natural environment.

On April 22, Debrecen would also host a number of program events, such as the illegal landfills, the GPS point-finding competition, or the Earth Day programs organized by the zoo.

Registration of illegal landfills as part of a GPS point-finding competition

A family contest, an exciting GPS point-finding competition is announced for car hikers, in the name of nature conservation. In addition to viewing beautiful places, viewpoints, studs, and herds, the organizer’s goal is to register the illegal garbage dumps accumulated on the sides of the roads around the city of Cívis.

For those who have already entered the competition, the organizers ask them to send a registration email to geonautax@gmail.com and write the detailed program and application conditions in the reply.

Earth Day at the Debrecen Zoo

April 22 has been designated Earth Day for over five decades now, aimed at raising awareness of our shared responsibility for the conservation of our environment. For this special occasion, we have thematic events in store for this Saturday in addition to exhibiting the wonders of wildlife.

9:00-18:00 – Discover Our Collection (game maps available at the admission desk)

9:00-18:00 – Spark the Ethologist Inside Your and Observe Our Animals (research tables available at the admission desk)

10:00-15:00 – Adopt an Endangered Species (House of Knowledge)

10:00-15:00 – Recycling Corner (Gibbon House)

10:30, 13:30 & 15:30 – Falconry Shows (Hilltop)

10:00-11:30 – Responsible Pet Ownership (House of Knowledge

10:00-13:00 – Bone Exhibit and Zoo Quiz (House of Knowledge)

12:00-13:30 – How Earth-conscious Are You? (House of Knowledge)

13:30-15:00 – Pollinator Conservation (House of Knowledge)

13:30-15:00 – Food Saving (House of Knowledge)

15:30-17:00 – Conserving Endangered Species (guided tour in Hungarian starting from the main entrance)

Animals in Action

9:30 – Nile Hippo Feed

10:00 – Tufted Capuchin Feed

10:00 – Red Panda Feed

10:00 – South American Tapir Feed

10:15 – Breakfast in Bunnyville

10:30 – Ring-tailed Coati Feed

10:45 – Marabou Stork Feed

11:00 – Meerkat Feed

11:00 – Lar Gibbon Feed

11:15-11:45 – Catta Walkthrough

11:30 – Two-toed Sloth and Large Hairy Armadillo Feed

13:15 – Banded Archerfish Feed

13:30 – Asian Lion Feed

13:45 – Introducing Our Penguins

14:00-14:20 – Take a Pic with the Macaws

14:30 – African Penguin Feed

15:00-15:30 – Catta Walkthrough