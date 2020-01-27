Public Health Center says coronavirus epidemic unlikely in Hungary

National
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Public Health Center says coronavirus epidemic unlikely in Hungary

The likelihood of a coronavirus epidemic in Hungary is low and there have been no reports of any Hungarians affected by the virus, the National Public Health Centre (NNK) said. In a statement, the NNK said it was monitoring the epidemic in China closely and will take immediate action if necessary.

The NNK said it sources its information on the virus from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has asked Hungarians planning to visit Hubei province in China to delay their journey and those travelling to other Chinese cities to consult the Hungarian consulate’s website and register for consular protection.

 

MTI

Related Posts

Galiba Children’s Festival Opens Today

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Independent Hungarian newspaper’s covers forced off the streets of Hungary

Kurucz Judit

Two Local Families are on the List of the Richest Hungarians

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *