Coronavirus: Strict New Rules to Be Introduced in Hungary

Vaccination in Hungary is better than the European average, but even that is not fast enough. Only a radical reduction of contacts can lead to results, so the government introduces strict restrictions – said Gergely Gulyás today.

Stores will be closed from March 8th to March 22nd. Grocery stores, pharmacies will remain open and gas stations as well. During the same time interval, all services are suspended, except for private health care. Gyms must be closed, but events for certified athletes can be held behind closed gates – the minister declared. Parks and arboretums will be open, with outdoor individual sports activities allowed within a 1.5-meter safety distance. Where possible, there should be work from home – said Gergely Gulyás. The use of masks in open space will be mandatory everywhere.

