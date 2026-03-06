Stability amid storm clouds: Leadership in uncertain times – lecture at MCC Debrecen

“Who will fight for us if there is no leader who does?” posed Liliana Śmiech, International Director at the National University of Public Service, succinctly summarizing the core message of her lecture at MCC Debrecen.

In an era defined by war, energy insecurity, and political realignments, stability is not a luxury—it is a necessity. Leadership carries the responsibility to ensure a predictable economic environment, reliable energy supply, and representation of national interests, even when international consensus is lacking.

Śmiech emphasized, “If someone chooses to become a politician, it is a form of service.” Decisions should prioritize the safety and well-being of citizens through sovereign choices, strategic thinking, and regional cooperation.

Looking forward, she stressed that the future belongs to the youth. Theory alone is insufficient; practical knowledge, debate, and responsible dialogue are essential. Especially during crises, it is crucial that there are leaders willing to stand up and advocate on behalf of their people.