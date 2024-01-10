Restrictions in Debrecen at the Vágóhíd Street Overpass

Due to the traffic restrictions of the Vágóhíd steert overpass, buses no. 15, 15Y, 30, 30A, 30N and night services no. 90Y have been temporarily running on diversion routes since the start of operation in November last year. During the diversion, flights run with increased journey times.

During the diversion, the company will continuously monitor the flight schedule, and if there are significant delays due to increased traffic on the diversion route, it will be modified.

Find out about the bus schedule, travel time and exact position in real time in the Menetrend.app application.

Buses marked 15H, 15YH and 30H: During the restriction period, buses marked 15H, 15YH and 30H will pass by the Lion Office Center during shift changes in order to serve the travel needs of the office park. The buses run through the stops Zsibogó in the direction of Attila square and Vágóhíd street in the direction of Diószegi road.

Detour route of buses 15 and 15Y in the direction of Széna square/Bayk András street: Routes to the Szent Anna street stop follow the original route, then Szent Anna street – Wesselényi street – Homokkert overpass – Mikepércsi road – Monostorpályi road – Vécsey street – Galamb street – Vágóhíd street diversion route. The buses transport passengers from the Zsibogó stop along the original route. The flights run without touching the Vágóhíd street overpass and Vágóhíd street stops. Buses stop at all bus stops on the diversion route.

The diversion route of routes 15 and 15Y in the direction of Doberdó street: The buses will travel along the original route to the Rigó street stop, then Vágóhíd street – Galamb street – Vécsey street – Monostorpályi road – Mikepércsi road – Homokkert overpass – Wesselényi street – Szent Anna street diversion route. Buses 15 and 15Y transport passengers on the original route from the Attila square stop. During the diversion, the flights do not touch the Zsibogó and Vágóhíd street stops. Buses stop at all bus stops on the diversion route.

The diversion route of buses 30, 30A and 30N in the direction of Bánk/Borzán Gáspár street: The buses continue on the original route to the Nagyállomás stop, then on the diversion route of the Homokkert overpass – Mikepércsi road – Monostorpályi road – Vécsey street – Galamb street – Vágóhíd street. The buses transport passengers from the Zsibogó stop along the original route. The flights run without touching the Wesselényi street, Vágóhíd street overpass and Vágóhíd street stops. Buses stop at all bus stops on the diversion route.

The diversion route of buses 30, 30A and 30N in the direction of the Ice Hall/Nagyállomás: The buses follow the original route to the Rigó street stop, then Vágóhíd street – Galamb street – Vécsey street – Monostorpályi road – Mikepércsi road – Homokkert overpass – Petőfi square. Buses 30 and 30A take passengers on their original route after the Nagyállomás stop. The flights run without touching the Zsibogó, Vágóhíd street and Wesselényi street stops. Buses stop at all bus stops on the diversion route.

The diversion route of the night service 90Y in the direction of Pósa street: The bus continues on the original route to the Rigó street stop, then on the diversion route Vágóhíd street – Galamb street – Szabó Kálmán street – Mikepércsi road – Homokkert overpass – Wesselényi road – Hajnal street. The night service carries passengers from the Hajnal street stop on the original route. During the diversion, the bus travels without touching the Zsibogó and Vágóhíd street stops.

debreceninap.hu