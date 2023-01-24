Twenty-five people had to be evacuated from a ten-story apartment building in Debrecen – photo gallery

Electrical switch cabinets caught fire late last night in Debrecen on the ground floor of an apartment building in Fényes udvar.

Professional firefighters from Debrecen and Hajdúszoboszló extinguished the flames using powder extinguishers. The building was filled with a significant amount of smoke. The units were screened and aired.

Seventeen residents were evacuated from the building and they waited in a warming bus until they could return to their apartments. The firefighters asked the residents of another thirty apartments to stay inside. The ambulance service transported three people to the hospital. Residents were able to return to their homes shortly after midnight. The intervention was managed by the county disaster prevention operations service. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate