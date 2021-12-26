Snowfall and Sleet Arrived in the Country

The long-awaited snowfall arrived in the northeast, and on the evening of December 25th, the landscape became snow-covered.

According to the forecast of the meteorological service, in the area of ​​the Northern Central Mountains and in the north-east, the strong northerly winds can carry snow. As the precipitation zone extends to the south, sleet may occur in some places in the Great Plain. The temporary sleet in the northern part of Transdanubia and in the vicinity of the capital is replaced by snowfall. Typically, a layer of snow covering up to 3 cm can form in Zala County and its surroundings up to 5 cm until the morning and morning hours.

The roads will be slippy



From the early hours of the morning, several millimeters of sleet exceeding 5 mm may fall locally (most likely on the northern slopes of the Mecsek) in the southern counties. Due to the high uncertainty inherent in the weather situation, a red alarm may even be issued. By Sunday afternoon, the precipitation may temporarily calm, and from the evening, at night, another zone of precipitation will reach our southern borders. This precipitation zone can gradually cause another tens of millimeters of rain in Southern Transdanubia and the Southern Great Plain, moving gradually north and northeast during the night. Snowfall starts in the western part of Transdanubia from the rainy zone arriving during the night from Sunday to Monday.

Photo: idokep.hu