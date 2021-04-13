Hungary Registers 272 Coronavirus Fatalities and 2,837 New Infections

Fully 272 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 2,837 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

Altogether 2,969,647 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 1,250,582 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 272,974 while hospitals are caring for 10,818 Coronavirus patients, 1,209 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 728,078 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 23,980. Fully 431,124 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (133,715) and Pest County (101,715), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (40,692), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (40,578) and Hajdú-Bihar (38,646). Tolna County has the fewest infections (16,135).