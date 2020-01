Hungarian actor Károly Gesztesi has died at the age of 56.

TV2 reported that Károly Gesztesi, the well-known and popular Hungarian actor, died of a heart attack at the age of 56. According to the available information, Gesztesi was driving his car when he got a heart attack. The ambulance tried to save his life for 50 minutes, but unfortunately he passed away.

Source and photo: www.debreceninap.hu