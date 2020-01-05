Debrecen – Paris Flight Evacuated at Debrecen Airport

On Saturday (4th of January), at about 6:30 pm, after suspicious fire, the Debrecen – Paris-Beauvais flight (W6 7867) was evacuated before taking off from Debrecen Airport – reported the airport in their announcement.

However, Wizz Air stated later in their announcement that there was no fire on board. They said that the frosted de-icing fluid could give the impression of smoke.

The staff evacuated the passengers at the front door slides following the usual protocol; the flight was rescheduled to Sunday morning. After all passengers had safely left the plane, the airport fire department and maintenance personnel thoroughly inspected the aircraft and confirmed that there was no fire, only the dusting of de-icing fluid could give the impression of smoke.

According to the announcement, passengers were provided accommodation and meals, and the flight was rescheduled to Sunday morning, as will the return flight from Paris-Beauvais to Debrecen.

Source and photo: www.debreceninap.hu