Stress can be managed in agriculture – conference at the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management

On Thursday, the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen discussed the stress affecting plant growers, animal breeders, and farmers alike, and how to deal with it. A total of 36 presentations were given in three sections at the conference.



It was said at the meeting entitled “Plant-Animal-Farmer, Stress Management in Agriculture” jointly organized by the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management and the Magro.hu web portal: droughts and inland waters are coming into contact with each other as a result of increasingly extreme weather. , because of these pathogens multiply, which increases plant protection expenses. Due to previous excessive use of antibiotics, animals are less resistant to diseases and epidemics occur. The ever-increasing administration, changing plant protection products, changing medicines, and sales problems cause stress to farmers.

In addition to these, soil preparation, seeds, nutrient supplementation, harvesting, precision farming, animal husbandry, the sale of agricultural products, and effective options for financing farming were discussed. Almost 340 participants could hear a total of 36 presentations in three sections, and 60 companies presented their products and agricultural machines at the related exhibition.

Plants are in the fortunate position that if, for example, the attack of pests, pathogens, lack of water, extreme temperatures cause them stress, they can usually adapt quite well. Animals and people are much less resistant, they can perish sooner in such situations

– explained the dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management.

László Stündl emphasized that from the university’s point of view, such a conference is useful because they can listen to the experiences of those who work in this field, with the help of which their researchers can carry out more accurate and precise research.

We want to convey our research results to the farmers in a way that they can understand, so that they can help them manage and solve these situations, so that production becomes more profitable

– added the head of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management Institute of Land Utilization, Technical and Precision Technology.

Adrienn Kakuszi-Széles highlighted that the institute has been conducting numerous durational experiments matching the topic for more than forty years. They examine, for example, the effect of sowing time, genotypes, and vintages, and plant physiological measurements are carried out to mitigate the effects of stress.

Among Hungarian farmers, the biggest problem and stress is that they cannot sell the corn and wheat accumulated in the warehouses last year, often the year before, due to the large amount of imports, because they do not accept the current low purchase prices. The question is who can endure this situation any longer

– said István Németh, managing director and owner of Magro.hu.

János Nagy, the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management professor emeritus, also gave a presentation at the conference entitled Stress Management in precision corn cultivation, in which he spoke about the conditions for the development of healthy plant populations, water treatment, and the development results of precision cultivation technology.

Institute head Adrienn Kakuszi-Széles also dealt with corn in her presentation. She analyzed the impact of climate change on agriculture, and reviewed the future of plant stress detection: she presented the so-called sensor technology and also described cultivation technology such as abiotic stress relievers.

(unideb.hu)