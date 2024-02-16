Deputy mayor István Puskás presented the main budget goals of Debrecen’s cultural areas

Deputy Mayor István Puskás held a press conference on the 2024 development of the budgets of the individual cultural institutions and non-profit organizations in Debrecen at the Péter Méliusz Juhász Library on February 15, 2024.

István Puskás highlighted that the first phase of the renovation of the Bartók Hall, the renewal of the MODEM, the development of the energy building of the Kölcsey Center, the modernization of the B24 Gallery, and the first phase of the renovation of the villas on the Medgyessy Promenade will be started or will be completed within the framework of the cultural developments.

Speaking about the numbers, the deputy mayor emphasized that Debrecen’s cultural institutions can operate with HUF 6.28 billion in 2024, HUF 930 million are available for cultural developments, and those working in the cultural sphere will receive a 17 percent wage increase. – After the complete renovation, we handed over the Csokonai Theater in 2023, as a result of which the Csokonai National Theater in Debrecen achieved a significant increase in the number of employees, with the employment of an additional 51 people – he pointed out. He added that Debrecen’s network of cultural institutions employs a total of 993 people.

He drew attention to the fact that the built heritage renovation program is starting, for which the municipality will provide HUF 200 million. He recalled that in May 2023, the Debrecen municipality launched the Cívis House of the Year award to create a tradition.

At the moment, 305 buildings are under local protection, but we would like to expand this further in addition to the 131 buildings under monument protection. The city is committed to preserving its architectural heritage. One proof of this is the completely renovated Csokonai National Theater and the Old Town Hall building.

Among the significant anniversaries of the year 2024, István Puskás singled out the 175th anniversary of the revolution and freedom struggle of 1848/49 and the 80th anniversary of the carpet bombing of Debrecen in 1944, but this year we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of architect Tibor Mikolás and the 80th anniversary of Debrecen became the country’s capital in December 1944.

Among the outstanding cultural events of this year, in addition to the well-known and much-awaited major events such as Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, Debrecen Flower Carnival and Debrecen Advent, he mentioned, among others, the Made in Debrecen festival, the Debrecen Street Music Days, the DESZKA Festival, the Night of the Museums, the Festive Book Week, Artweek, the Sajó traveling exhibition and the Béla Bartók International Choir Competition.

We are trying to build a happier city with the tools of culture. The list of cultural events in Debrecen is getting longer and more meaningful every year. These are all the consequences and results of a kind of strategic construction

– said the city manager.

He added that among the most important tasks of this year is the strengthening of the cooperative and creative communities since they can most effectively strengthen the city’s cultural identity and cohesion. He emphasized: that they are trying to pay attention to the young people, as it is very important to strengthen the city’s retaining power so that the young people can imagine their adulthood in the city, but the cornerstone of the year will also be the building of the city’s external relations.

(debrecen.hu)

Photo: János Miskolczi