Man caught drunk driving in Debrecen despite driving ban

A man in Debrecen was caught driving under the influence while legally banned from driving. Police took him into custody.

Last week, patrol officers stopped a car in downtown Debrecen. The breathalyzer test administered to the driver returned a positive result for alcohol. During the identity check, it was also revealed that the 57-year-old man did not have a valid driver’s license, as the Hajdúszoboszló District Court had permanently revoked his driving rights in 2023.

Uniformed officers from the Debrecen Police Department detained the local resident and questioned him for the crimes of driving while banned and driving under the influence. He was taken into custody and brought before the court, where he made a confession.