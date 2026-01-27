An elderly woman is fighting for survival with superhuman strength on the outskirts of Debrecen

The Debrecen-based Tündérkör Foundation has drawn attention to the situation of an elderly woman known as Aunt Klári. Even the simplest daily tasks are a serious challenge for her, as she lives alone in a forested area on the outskirts of Debrecen.

The 72-year-old pensioner walks three kilometers every time she needs to charge her mobile phone—the only device through which she can still stay connected to the outside world. There is no electricity and no running water in the small house where she lives. Her home is deep in the forest, hidden in a remote location that is difficult to find, the Tündérkör Foundation reports. The organization’s staff decided to help her, but even locating Aunt Klári proved difficult—they got lost on their first attempt. Eventually, they succeeded and delivered a large amount of food, while also asking others who are able to help to support the elderly woman living in isolation.

Every small contribution is a huge help for Aunt Klári, who lives in the Debrecen-Bánk area. She can be reached at the following phone number: +36 30 538 7268.

Those who wish to support the Tündérkör Foundation can do so in the following ways. The organization has been operating for 11 years and carries out its work through donations and 1% personal income tax contributions.

Tündérkör Foundation

OTP Bank: 11738008-20899541

IBAN: HU85 1173 8008 2089 9541 0000 0000

SWIFT: OTPVHUHB

(Debreceni Nap)