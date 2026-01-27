Tündérkör Foundation is helping a 65-year-old man living in a forest near Debrecen

On Sunday evening, the Tündérkör Foundation assisted a 65-year-old man named Imre, who, according to the foundation, has been living in a forest near Debrecen for the past twenty years.
The foundation reported that after a quick assessment, they headed to the site with three vehicles and four team members. The large team was necessary because the small hut was difficult to reach on foot through deep mud. Additionally, 35–45 kilograms of donations had to be divided into backpacks and carried along the approximately 1.6-kilometer path.
Imre was found deep in the forest, where the foundation provided help with the resources available. They stated that they plan to continue supporting him in every possible way.
The foundation also issued a public notice clarifying that they are not organizing monetary fundraising for Imre. Those wishing to offer meaningful help are asked to contact the organization directly at +36 70 941 7654.
Questions About Imre’s Care
Following the release of a video about the case, some questions arose, which the foundation’s president, Zs Ferenc Tóth, addressed:
-
Smartwatch charging: Yes, it can be charged using a solar charger or the battery in his hut.
-
Why not place him in an institution? No one can be forced; this lifestyle has suited him for 20 years.
-
Why not take him to a doctor? He refuses medical advice, though the team approaches the situation humanely.
-
Why not reveal his exact location? For his personal safety.
-
Why not collect money for him? Anything purchased with donations is either delivered directly to him by supporters or bought by the foundation.
-
Early retirement/pension: The foundation involves specialists to help him manage these matters as well.
