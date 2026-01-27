Tündérkör Foundation is helping a 65-year-old man living in a forest near Debrecen

On Sunday evening, the Tündérkör Foundation assisted a 65-year-old man named Imre, who, according to the foundation, has been living in a forest near Debrecen for the past twenty years.

The foundation reported that after a quick assessment, they headed to the site with three vehicles and four team members. The large team was necessary because the small hut was difficult to reach on foot through deep mud. Additionally, 35–45 kilograms of donations had to be divided into backpacks and carried along the approximately 1.6-kilometer path.

Imre was found deep in the forest, where the foundation provided help with the resources available. They stated that they plan to continue supporting him in every possible way.

The foundation also issued a public notice clarifying that they are not organizing monetary fundraising for Imre. Those wishing to offer meaningful help are asked to contact the organization directly at +36 70 941 7654.

Questions About Imre’s Care

Following the release of a video about the case, some questions arose, which the foundation’s president, Zs Ferenc Tóth, addressed: