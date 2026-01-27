Zing Korean Restaurant to close its doors on January 31

The popular Zing Restaurant has announced on its social media page that it will be closing permanently on January 31 at 3:00 PM.

The team expressed heartfelt gratitude to all their guests and friends for the support, kindness, and countless memorable moments shared over the years.

“We loved every minute of introducing you to the unique flavors of Korea and seeing the joy on your faces after each dish,” the restaurant’s farewell message read.

For those who want to enjoy one last taste of their favorite dishes or simply share a final meal together, there is still time. The Zing team invites everyone to come and say goodbye during the restaurant’s final days.

“Let’s bid farewell over one last meal together,” the team added.