A pedophile from Debrecen is accused of serious crimes

On April 19, 2023, the Debrecen Court of Justice held a preparatory session in the case of the accused under arrest, against whom the prosecution brought charges for the crime of child pornography committed by making a pornographic recording of a person under the supervision of the offender and other crimes.

At the preparatory meeting, the prosecutor presented the indictment and, in the case of a confession and a waiver of the right to a trial, made a moderate motion against the defendant – 7 years and 6 months in prison – regarding the content of the punishment.

The defendant subsequently admitted to committing the crime, but did not waive his right to a trial. The man stated that he maintains his testimony during the investigation.

According to the essence of the indictment, the accused will be released on time before November 9, 2021, at a time that cannot be precisely determined

regularly visited several websites with child pornography content. During browsing, the man also used a program that provides encrypted Internet communication several times. In addition, the defendant registered on a website that was also a website for sharing child pornography recordings, where he also had the opportunity to contact members.

On November 9, 2021, the Emergency Police National Investigation Office conducted a search at the man’s residence in Debrecen. Among the seized computing devices, four flash drives and three hard drives contained a total of 2,212 child pornography recordings. Among the recordings, 2,128 included persons under the age of 12.

According to the second charge, in August 2015, the minor sons of his brother-in-law, including the victim, were entrusted to the supervision of the accused.

The defendant took two photographs of the victim while she was taking a bath, showing her sexuality in a grossly indecent manner, which she stored on the seized data carrier.

In addition, the accused made child pornography recordings using the faces of children he knew and did not know with an image editing program by selecting an image containing child pornography and superimposing the face of a child under the age of 12 that he liked.

The criminal trial against him will continue on May 31, 2023, at the Debrecen District Court.

Debrecen Court