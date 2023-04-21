The police will have a non-working day on April 24

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The police will have a non-working day on April 24

The police will have a non-working day next Monday, as April 24 is Saint George’s Day, the day of the police, the Communication Service of the National Police Headquarters announced on Friday on the police’s website.

On the occasion of Saint George’s Day, April 24th is a public holiday for the police force, therefore the reception of customers at county (capital) police headquarters, police headquarters and border police branches is suspended on this day

– read on the police.hu page.

They added that emergency and public services are continuous, and reports are also taken at police stations.

 

(MTI)

