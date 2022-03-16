András Muzsnay from Debrecen is world champion

Master András Muzsnay, a competitor of Spartan Kempo Debrecen, returned home with two gold and one silver medal from the World All Styles Championship held in Portugal from 10 to 13 March. Andras has been holding the competition for a long time, having entered the World Championships in Kharkov, Ukraine in November 2021, and two weeks ago at the Ultimate Kempo Fighting semi-professional gala. Thus, he arrived in the Portuguese race, fully prepared for what he needed, as he was measured in 5 combat and 7 technical numbers, which meant 17 steps in the course of 3 days.

This required amazing mental and physical preparedness, as the risk of injury to the combat numbers and the physical and mental strain on the technical numbers had to endure continuously throughout the three days.

András went through well-composed, technical fights throughout the amazing embers. The biggest challenge was the constant transition to the rules, as in many cases they had to wait for another match after one match. The obstacles were smoothly overcome and the pain caused by the injuries was overcome with mental force. Behind Master András Muzsnay, 10 years of work have culminated in the last three days. This is huge merit for him and our Spartan Kempo Debrecen club, the sports association said.

Spartan Kempo Debrecen