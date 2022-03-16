Yesterday’s events in Hajdú-Bihar county

Avar burned on five hundred square meters in Hajdúsámson, Krúdy Gyula Street. The professional firefighters in Debrecen extinguished the fire with a jet of water and hand tools.

The undergrowth burned in Nyírmihálydi, Nyár utca, on three hundred square meters. The professional firefighters in Nyíradony intervened with a jet of water.

In Hajdúsámson, in Krúdy Gyula Street, there was an open fire on the bank of the canal for two hundred meters, where professional firefighters from Debrecen intervened. In Hosszúpályi, the work of firefighters was needed in Halom Street, where weeds burned on an acre of land. Professional firefighters from Berettyóújfalu marched to Biharkeresztes and extinguished the undergrowth burning in the area of ​​five hundred square meters.

In Hajdúsámson, professional firefighters in Debrecen were alerted to extinguish the stubble burning in the two-hectare area.

Between Hortobágy and Tiszafüred, next to the main road No. 33, the vegetation on the banks of the ditch burned for three hundred meters. On this day, the firefighters of Balmazújváros put out an open fire on three hundred square meters in Bolyai János Street.

At the end of Epres Street, Hajdúhadház burned a wooded bushy area a hundred square meters long. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény intervened with a jet of water. Between Berettyóújfalu and Mezőpeterd, near main road No. 42, weeds burned along the railway tracks. Professional firefighters from Berettyóúfalu intervened.

In Hosszúpályi, three hundred square meters of dry undergrowth burned in Alkotmány utca. Here the volunteer from Konyári and the professional firefighters from Püspökladány intervened.

In Hajdúhadház, in Nyárfa Street, the Avar burned for a hundred meters. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény intervened with a jet of water and hand tools.

Komádi municipal firefighters were alerted between Körosszegapáti and Mezősas, where the dry Avar burned. Firefighters extinguished the fire with a jet of water and hand tools.

The weed burned on an area of ​​one hectare between Derecske and Földes. Professional and cognitive volunteers from Berettyóújfalu marched, using hand tools to curb the flames.

Between Bakonszeg and Nagyrábé, the shore of the canal burned for five kilometers, which alerted the professional firefighters in Berettyóújfalu, who intervened with a jet of water and hand tools.

The weed burned on one and a half hectares on Hunyadi Street in Tiszalök on Tuesday night. The professional firefighters of Hajdúnánás and the municipal firefighters of Tiszavasvár extinguished the fire with a jet of water and hand tools.

In Magyarhomorog, in Rákóczi street, the canal bank was on fire, which is why the municipal firefighters of Komád marched. The area could only be approached on foot, so the fire was extinguished using hand tools.

Reeds and weeds in burnt patches on an area of ​​five hectares in the evening between Körosszegapáti and Körmösdpuszta. The professional firefighters from Berettyóújfalu and Szeghalom were also able to walk around the area on foot, extinguishing the fire.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate