The main building of the University of Debrecen wins an online beauty contest

The University of Debrecen has won a landslide beauty contest among Hungarian higher education institutions. In the Eduline poll, the university’s building received more than twice as many votes as the runner-up.

On the website dedicated to higher education topics, voters could cast one vote per day between November 25 and December 15 for the university building they found the most beautiful. More than 7,000 votes were submitted, and the results revealed that, according to the Eduline readers, the University of Debrecen has the most beautiful university building in Hungary.

The University of Debrecen took a significant lead in the early days of voting and confidently maintained its first-place position, securing nearly half of all votes. BME (Budapest University of Technology and Economics) consistently held second place, but it wasn’t until the last moments that the third-place institution was determined. At the beginning of the competition, Corvinus University held third place, narrowly ahead of ELTE (Eötvös Loránd University). However, in the end, the University of Pécs overtook both to claim the spot.

Here are the top five universities with the most votes:

University of Debrecen: 2,881 votes

2,881 votes BME: 1,415 votes

1,415 votes University of Pécs: 529 votes

529 votes Corvinus University of Budapest: 415 votes

415 votes ELTE: 377 votes

The remaining universities received fewer than 300 votes. Notable performers included Károli Gáspár University of the Reformed Church (299 votes), the University of Veterinary Medicine (268 votes), and the University of Miskolc (249 votes).