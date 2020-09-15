COVID-19: both a challenge and an opportunity for democracy

On International Day of Democracy, the EU reaffirms its willingness to take a leadership role on democracy, working ever harder in supporting those who defend it, build it and hold decision makers accountable in these difficult times.

The global pandemic has not only challenged our health and economy, but our democracies. As the world took emergency measures to address the crisis, concerns began to emerge that some countries might take advantage of the situation to roll back civil and human rights. Coronavirus is also highlighting and aggravating structural inequalities – from inadequate health systems to social protection gaps, digital divides and unequal access to education; from environmental degradation to racial discrimination and violence against women – that are themselves threats to democracy. Yet, crisis can also be an opportunity to move ahead.

“Across the world, people continue to demonstrate, often at great personal risk, their desire for democracy. From Hong Kong to Lebanon, Belarus to Sudan, behind the headlines and numbers are brave and courageous people from all backgrounds. We pay tribute to them and share their commitment to democracy”, reads the statement jointly issued by the HR/VP Josep Borrell and Commissioner Šuica to mark the date.

Measures to control the flow of information, restrictions on freedom of expression and press freedom, persecution of political opponents, journalists, doctors and healthcare workers, activists and others for allegedly spreading “fake news”, aggressive cyber-policing and increased online surveillance, postponement of elections… Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, many countries have used the emergency as a justification to restrict democratic processes and the civic space.

“This is especially dangerous in places where democracy’s roots are shallow and institutional checks and balances are weak”, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated. “As the world confronts COVID-19, democracy is crucial in ensuring the free flow of information, participation in decision-making and accountability for the response to the pandemic”.