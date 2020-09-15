Greece: Further EU support for refugees on Lesbos

More EU countries are offering help to Greece through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism following the fire that affected the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos.

New offers of assistance have now been received from Slovakia, Hungary, France and Slovenia and include items such as tents, blankets, sleeping bag and mobile toilets.

This adds to the offers already received this week from Poland, Denmark, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Germany.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “Our Emergency Centre continues to coordinate the delivery of essential supplies to Greece. I thank Slovakia, Hungary, France and Slovenia for their strong EU solidarity. We will support Greece all the way.”

The new support comes on top of assistance sent earlier this year by Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Netherlands, and France which includes housing units, sleeping bags, mattresses, blankets, sheets, toiletries items, four medical containers, and one medical station. Moreover, responding to a previous request for EU assistance in the beginning of March, 17 Member and participating states offered over 90,000 items to Greece through the Mechanism.

ec.europa.eu

pixabay