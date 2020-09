On this day, visitors can see such special spaces in the building which are normally closed for visitors.

Date: Saturday (19th September) 2:00 – 3:30 pm

Venue: Library of the Debrecen Reformed College (16. Kálvin square)

Program: Day of Our Cultural Heritage – a program series which is organized throughout the country.

Visiting the event is free, but you have to register by sending an e-mail to tkovacs@silver.drk.hu or via phone: 06-30-340-55-50.

Deadline of registration: 17th September 4:00 pm