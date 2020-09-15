The SHORT SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL & ASIA 2020 (SSFF & Asia) Academy Awards

Accredited & Asia’ s biggest international short film festival will be holding its Opening Ceremony on 09/16/2020 in Tokyo.

This event is due to be broadcast worldwide online in English. Please check our official Youtube Channel.

This year the festival will held from 09/16 – 09/27 at 4 venues as well as online which can be viewed throughout Japan. This year’s 22nd edition of the festival, which is usually held in June, was postponed due to the Coronavirus.

Over 150 carefully selected short films from 112 countries & regions will be available online.

With additional short film that will be screened at the venues, over 200 short films will be shown.

Among the stars participating in the Opening Ceremony will be actress Ayame Goriki; Jun Kaname & Megumi Okina, the co-stars of “Happy Birthday,” the short film version of the winning Book Short Project, ARUHI Award; & the star of “Story of Shahryar” the film version of the winner of the 5th Book Short Award, Maiko Fukuda.

