One year anniversary of the Debrecen Bicycle Museum

The Debrecen Bicycle Museum celebrated its first birthday, having become a unique destination for experience-based tourism in the heart of the city over the past year. The museum’s founder, Attila Katona, showcases the history of two-wheeled transportation from the 19th century to the present with 120 exhibited bicycles, including an exact replica of an 1817 wooden running bike created by Karl von Drais.

On the museum’s anniversary, visitors celebrated with musical programs, a bicycle parade, and birthday cake. Since its founding a year ago, the museum offers exclusive guided tours where guests can learn about the history and development of cycling from the 1800s to today. Visitors can also try out some pieces from the collection and observe the restoration process of vintage bicycles.

In her congratulatory speech, Deputy Mayor Diána Széles emphasized that the museum is an excellent example of experience-based tourism and a “life’s work” that the Debrecen community can be proud of. It is no coincidence that Katona Attila’s collection was included in the Debrecen Value Repository and recognized as a National Value.

Attila Katona, the museum’s founder, said that visitor numbers have far exceeded expectations, attracting both domestic and international guests regularly. Plans for expansion have begun, with city support allowing the museum to increase its floor space and potentially showcase over 200 special bicycles.

The event was attended by Sándor Halápi, a two-time velocipede world champion, who spoke about his passion for cycling, racing experiences, and love for vintage bikes. János Hidvégi, a museologist from the Hungarian Museum of Science, Technology and Transport, highlighted the historical role of the bicycle—how it evolved over centuries into one of the most perfect means of transport connecting generations.

