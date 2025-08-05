Debrecen weightlifters perform well at Youth European Championships in Madrid

Last week, the U15–U17 Youth Weightlifting European Championships were held in Madrid, where two athletes from FISZEJ SE Debrecen represented Hungary – the club informed our portal.

Hanna Mózes is only 13 years old and just entered the youngest (U15) category this year, while Kevin Azemi is 15 and in his final year in this age group. Both athletes were selected for the national team this year and were thrilled to participate in their first training camp in Tata, where they got to know fellow national team athletes and the new head coach, Ferenc Gyurkovics.

The European Championships in Madrid were a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them. Both athletes performed excellently and achieved the results they had aimed for – fully meeting the expectations of their coach, Zoltán Kecskés.

Hanna Mózes (FISZEJ SE, coach: Zoltán Kecskés) competed in the U15 girls’ 69 kg weight category and completed four successful lifts. She remained calm and confident throughout her first international competition. She lifted 60 kg in the snatch and 79 kg in the clean and jerk, which was not only a personal best but also a new national record. Her total score also became a new national record. Hanna’s debut was exemplary, clearly demonstrating that she is a force to be reckoned with in the future.

Kevin Azemi (FISZEJ SE, coach: Zoltán Kecskés) also competed in the U15 category and finished in the top ten, placing ninth in the continental competition. In his first European Championship appearance, he completed five valid lifts and set a new personal best in the snatch. His result is especially impressive, considering he achieved this performance after a significant weight cut.

After the event, national team head coach Ferenc Gyurkovics shared his assessment:

“Our professional goals – introducing the athletes to the European Championship, gaining experience in international competition, and building confidence – were fully achieved. Both young athletes proved they have promising futures and can become reliable pillars of Hungarian youth sports in the coming years.”

The two FISZEJ SE competitors were accompanied by fellow youth athlete Kende Parádi and his mother, who cheered on Hanna and Kevin at the venue. Hanna’s parents also traveled to Madrid to support her and cheer through the competition.

Coach Zoltán Kecskés maintained constant contact with his students and expressed immense pride in both of their performances.