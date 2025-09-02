The playground on Jászai Mari Street in downtown Debrecen has been renovated with EU funding

The green spaces and community areas of downtown Debrecen have reached another milestone. As part of a development implemented with EU support, the playground on Jászai Mari Street has been completely renovated.

The investment was realized within the Széchenyi 2020 program, specifically under the Territorial and Settlement Development Operational Program (TOP), contributing to the sustainable, family- and climate-friendly renewal of the downtown action area.

The goal of the project is to increase green spaces in downtown Debrecen, modernize community areas, and create a more livable and safer environment for residents. The Jászai Mari Street playground has been enriched with modern, child-friendly equipment and green areas, including deciduous trees and shrub belts that provide shade and support a climate-conscious urban environment.

The downtown development also aims to ease parking and traffic problems in central areas, expand pedestrian zones, and improve public safety. As part of the project, an intelligent public security camera system was installed to strengthen residents’ sense of safety.

The investment also affects the surroundings of downtown housing estates: alongside the renovation of playgrounds and green spaces, the city’s green infrastructure has been expanded, contributing to better use of community areas and sustainable development.

The project, worth 5 billion forints, was fully financed by EU and national co-funding. Maintenance and the organization of further community programs will be the responsibility of the city. The development not only provides children with a safe and enjoyable place to play but also increases the overall attractiveness of downtown Debrecen, strengthening the city’s community and tourism role.