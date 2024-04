The János Balásházy Technical College of the University of Debrecen will have a rescheduled school day on April 20, 2024, Saturday.

The traffic schedule of buses 13 will also be adapted to the change, so at 7:15 a.m. three buses will depart from Segner tér in the direction of Pallag, and at 12:15 three buses will depart from Pallag in the direction of Segner tér.

(DKV)