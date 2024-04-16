The victims are remembered of the Holocaust today in Hungary

Bácsi Éva

Today is Memorial Day for the Hungarian Victims of the Holocaust, today is 80 years since the first ghetto was set up in Hungary.

In Hungary, since 2001, April 16 has been the day of remembrance for the Hungarian victims of the Holocaust. The establishment of ghettos in our country began on April 16, 1944. The first ghettos were established in the following settlements: Beregszász, Felsővisó, Huszt, Kassa, Kisvárda, Máramarossziget, Mátészalka, Munkács, Nagyszőllős, Nyíregyháza, Sátoraljaújhely, Técső, Ungvár.

In connection with one of the most tragic and shameful periods of Hungarian history, a special exhibition opened at the Hungarian National Gallery in Budapest. The exhibition presents the horrific events in Hungary that took place eighty years ago through the eyes of thirty artists. At the exhibition, the audience can see mainly the drawings of survivors.

 

Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetváry

