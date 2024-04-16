World-class development in cardiology care in Debrecen

At the Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic of the University of Debrecen, the hybrid operating room was handed over on Monday, where special cardiac catheter interventions are mainly performed, but it is also suitable for open heart surgery. The operating room, which represents the most advanced technology, was created with about one billion forints.

The handover of the hybrid operating room is not only an important milestone in the regional, university-level involvement of our Clinical Center but also means an even closer link between the fields of cardiology and cardiac surgery than before. The operating room fits well into the significant development process of our Clinical Center in recent years and strengthens the role of the University of Debrecen as a center that spans both the county and national borders

– stressed Zoltán Szabó, vice chancellor and president of the Clinical Center, at the handover ceremony of the hybrid operating room on Monday.

The hybrid laboratory is a room where special cardiac catheter examinations are primarily performed, but it is also suitable for performing open heart surgery.

The board of trustees of the foundation that maintains the University of Debrecen was happy to support and help the creation of the hybrid laboratory, because the past and present of the Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic guarantee the future success of this development. With this investment, the University of Debrecen has been put on a European map that only shows the most advanced university patient care institutions

– emphasized György Kossa, chairman of the board of trustees of the Count Tisza István Debrecen University Foundation.

The size and architectural design of the room, ventilation technology, and instrumentation make it possible for several medical professions, primarily cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, and specialists in cardiac imaging, to jointly perform complex interventions that require a lot of practice and expertise, often on seriously ill patients.

Currently, after space research, healthcare is in second place in terms of putting innovation into practice. The University of Debrecen has everything for this. Together, there is the government’s intention, the model-changing institution and the unwavering support of the city. Therefore, Debrecen is an excellent breeding ground for innovation

– added Péter Takács, State Secretary responsible for health

László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, said that the creation of the hybrid laboratory is another step in the field of quality-focused university medical developments.

Debrecen is also in an exceptional situation from the point of view that in recent years there have been continuous modernizations and investments aimed at improving the quality of healthcare in the city and the region. All this is also due to the fact that the management of the university and the Clinical Center are committed to continuous development

– said the mayor.

In the room, an operating table that can be moved in a variety of ways, an X-ray device, monitors, an anesthetic machine, and a heart motor help ensure patient safety.

The concept of the hybrid lab was primarily brought to life by the amazing innovation seen in the field of transcatheter techniques in the last decade. We can no longer cure only coronary artery disease and heart rhythm disorders through a catheter, but also a significant part of organic heart problems, heart valve diseases, and cardiac developmental disorders. These structural interventions can also be performed on patients who, due to their age or condition, cannot be helped with traditional heart surgery due to its high risks. The hybrid laboratory is therefore the scene of complicated, difficult interventions

– said Zoltán Csanádi, director of the Department of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery at the UD Clinical Center.

The professor added: that with the creation of the lab, the number of catheter interventions can be increased in the future, since in addition to the four catheter tables so far, a fifth is available. This can also reduce waiting times. It was also said at the ceremony that the clinic employs a team of professionals who are receptive to new techniques. This is also proven by the fact that more than 20 new interventions have been introduced in the past 5 years.

The hybrid laboratory represents the most advanced technology, but the most important thing is the human resources behind it. The hybrid laboratory can provide the greatest safety for patients, but it can only really fulfill its role in a high-quality care facility with a long tradition, which also functions as an important scientific center, such as the Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Clinic with excellent specialists

– stated Zoltán Szilvássy, from the Debrecen Rector of a university.

The hybrid operating room was created at the Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Clinic of the Clinical Center with about one billion forints, from the University of Debrecen’s funds and EU grant funding.

