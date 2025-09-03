Government funding to develop spas in three Hajdú-Bihar towns

Three towns in the Hajdú-Bihar county—Püspökladány, Kaba, and Földes—will be able to develop their local spas with government funding from the Competitive Districts Program. The announcement was made by the county government, which confirmed that all three towns have received a positive funding decision.

As a result of these investments, the local spas will soon become even more attractive to visitors.

A photo shows Zoltán Pajna, County President, and Sándor Bodó, Member of Parliament, with Emma Szegi, Mayor of Kaba; Ferenc Vadász, Mayor of Püspökladány; and Dr. Izabella Jeneiné Egri, Mayor of Földes.

