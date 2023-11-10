A fantastic light show is organized in Debrecen

The Night of Lights is coming to Debrecen! – the county government announced its free event. The event awaits those interested on November 17-18 at Kossuth Square.

Program:

Friday 17 November 2023 (17.00-20.00)

17.00 – 17.10 Light painting on the facade of the Reformed Church of Debrecen.

18.00 – 19.00 Concert of the Csík band in the Great Temple. (IMPORTANT: The building has a capacity of 800 people, admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. However, no one misses the concert, anyone can be a part of the musical experience on the LED wall erected on Kossuth Square.)

Accompanying program elements at Kossuth Square:

• There will be a presentation by the Dance Dance and Sports Association

• Spectacular production by the fire-juggling team

• We will “paint” the church building for the second time.

Saturday 18 November 2023 (17.00-20.00)

17.00 – 17.10 Light painting on the facade of the Reformed Church of Debrecen.

18.00 – 18.50 St. Martin’s concert in the Great Church. (IMPORTANT: The building has a capacity of 800 people, admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. However, no one misses the concert, anyone can be a part of the musical experience on the LED wall erected on Kossuth Square.)

Accompanying program elements at Kossuth Square:

• There will be a presentation by the Dance Dance and Sports Association

• Spectacular production by the fire-juggling team

• We will “paint” the church building for the second time.

The event takes place within the framework of the Hajdú-Bihar County Municipality “Following Hajdú traditions” TOP-5.3.2-17-HB1-2018-0001 (EU) project.