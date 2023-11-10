Four Cars and a Truck Collided on Böszörményi Road – Full Road Closures Expected

The accident happened on a section of Böszörményi road close to Domokos Lajos street.



This morning, four cars and a truck collided in Debrecen, on Böszörményi road.

A total of six people were traveling in the vehicles, everyone was able to get out of the cars without any help. The city’s professional firefighters were carrying out the technical rescue, during which two cars were de-energized. Ambulances are also working on the scene.

A complete road closure is to be expected in the affected area, the county disaster management directorate announced.

Due to the accident, buses are diverted – this has already been reported by DKV Zrt. During the road closure, the routes of buses 15, 22/22Y, 24/24Y, and the buses between Józsa and Debrecen will also operate on a diversion route.

The diversion route of buses towards Doberdó street/Clinics/Józsa:

Original route – Pesti street – Mester street – Csemete street – Dózsa György street – Füredi street – Böszörményi street – original route

Missing stops: Alföldi Nyomda, Tűzoltóság

The diversion route of buses towards Vincellér street/Segner square/Széna square/Bayk András street:

Original route – Kertváros – Füredi road – Dózsa György street – Csemete street – Mester street – Pesti street – original route

Missing stops: Füredi road, Tűzoltóság

Buses stop at all the stops on the diversion route.

