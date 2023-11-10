In October, inflation in Hungary decreased to single digits

In October, consumer prices exceeded a year earlier by an average of 9.9 percent, and compared to September they decreased by an average of 0.1 percent, within which vehicle fuels became cheaper by 3.8 percent and food by 0.1 percent, the Central Statistical Office reported on Friday ( KSH).

Food prices rose by 10.4 percent over 12 months, including sugar (54.4 percent), chocolate and cocoa (23.8 percent), non-alcoholic soft drinks (also 23.8 percent), and buffet goods ( 22.0 percent).

Within the product group, the price of eggs decreased by 16.9 percent, flour by 15.4 percent, cheese by 6.4 percent, and margarine by 4.2 percent.

According to the KSH report, household energy became 16.1 percent cheaper, including 33.5 percent less for piped gas, 3.4 percent less for electricity, 5.4 percent more for firewood, and 4.7 percent more for bottled gas.

The price of vehicle fuels increased by 30.2 percent.

Services rose in price by 13.2 percent, including highway use, car rental, parking by 21.3 percent, holiday services by 17.8 percent, vehicle repair and maintenance by 16.3 percent, sports and museum tickets by 14.7 percent more, the trip to work and school cost 21.7 percent less.

The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 11.6 percent, of which the price of alcoholic beverages increased by 13.7 percent.

0.7 percent for durable consumer goods, including 10.4 percent for kitchen and other furniture, 5.9 percent for heating and cooking equipment, 4.7 percent for new cars, 4.4 percent more for bedroom furniture, and 9.1 percent for used cars percent less had to be paid. The price of pet food rose by 29.3 percent, detergents and cleaning products by 20.0 percent, personal care products by 9.9 percent, and home repair and maintenance products by 4.3 percent.

Compared to September, consumer prices decreased by 0.1 percent on average. Food prices also decreased by an average of 0.1 percent in one month, including margarine by 2.5 percent, cheese by 1.2 percent, sugar by 1.1 percent, flour by 1.0 percent, chocolate, cocoa by 2.2 percent, non-alcoholic soft drinks cost 0.7 percent more.

The price of vehicle fuels decreased by 3.8 percent. As a result of the change of season, clothing items became more expensive by 3.2 percent. You had to pay 0.3 percent less for household energy, within which the price of firewood fell by 1.2 percent, while the price of piped gas did not change.

(MTI)