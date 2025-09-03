A married couple from Debrecen was defrauded of millions by their own accountant

According to the indictment, the victimized couple had a long-standing good relationship with the accused, in addition to the woman handling their accounting, as reported by the Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office.

Taking advantage of their good relationship, the accused approached the victims in January 2022, claiming she urgently needed a 5 million forint loan to buy an apartment in Budapest for her grandchild. The victims trusted the accused, and on March 23, 2022, they transferred the requested amount from their joint income to the bank account provided by the accused.

The accused promised she would take out a loan for the apartment purchase and would repay the borrowed money by April 2022. After the deadline passed, the victims periodically asked the woman when she would repay the 5 million forints, but the accused repeatedly gave them various excuses. After six months, she became unreachable.

The accused had no intention of buying an apartment; she used the borrowed amount for her own purposes.

The investigation was conducted by the Debrecen Police Headquarters. The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against the accused for two counts of fraud causing significant financial damage at the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment aimed at a criminal order, the prosecutor proposed that the district court place the accused on probation without holding a trial, based on the content of the case files.