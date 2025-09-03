In a coordinated operation, police cracked down on drug dealers in Hajdú-Bihar county

As part of the DELTA Program, a large-scale police operation was carried out by the Hajdúhadház Police Department, the Standby Police, and other units of the county police headquarters, along with law enforcement partners and state authorities.

The primary goal of the action was to detect drug-related crimes. On August 28, a total of 50 local officers and nearly 100 members of the Standby Police, supplemented by 4 Romanian law enforcement officers, conducted a full day of criminal, traffic, and public order checks across several towns.

The officers apprehended 25 individuals; 9 of them were wanted on arrest warrants, and 2 were taken in on suspicion of a crime. For traffic violations, police took action in 89 cases, issuing fines of over 1.5 million forints, and removing 5 intoxicated drivers from traffic. In one case, the breathalyzer indicated a criminal level, leading to the driver being interrogated as a suspect. Another driver was arrested for driving without a license.

OPUS TITÁSZ employees, with police assistance, took action against 4 individuals for illegal electricity usage, all of whom were taken into misdemeanor custody. In one instance, a large quantity of illegal tobacco was found, leading to action by the National Tax and Customs Administration. The National Transport Authority also assisted in vehicle inspections.

Detectives from the Hajdúhadház Police Department initiated proceedings against two local women for drug trafficking. According to current case data, both women had sent papers soaked in drugs to their relatives in correctional facilities.

Furthermore, a crime unit from the Vámospércs Police Station, with the cooperation of the Cívis KTA, raided a man in Bagamér who is suspected of also trafficking drugs within his circle of acquaintances.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters plans to carry out similar operations in the near future.