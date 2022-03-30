The head of the child protection institution in Debrecen, Ágnes Anna Farkas, has passed away

Anna Farkas Anna, the head of the Institution of Child Protection of the City of Debrecen, operating under the auspices of the Municipality of Debrecen, who died on March 17, 2022, died as a result of a dignified illness, said the local government.

She started his career in 1983 as a history-Russian high school teacher at the Mihály Fazekas High School in Debrecen. In 1994 she graduated from the Faculty of Arts of the University of Debrecen with a degree in mental hygiene, and then she was the head of the institution that was still operating as the City Youth Home and College.

Since 1996, she has held the senior management duties of the Child Protection Institution of the City of Debrecen, which she has performed at a remarkably high standard in the last 26 years. Under his leadership, the institution has undergone many changes. Thus, in 1998, the family support and child welfare service and the temporary care of children were established within the field of primary child welfare care, and the first home was followed, which was followed by two more openings the following year. Under his leadership, a temporary home for children was established as an independent organizational unit, and a network of deputy parents was established.

In 2002 she graduated from the Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen. In recognition of his outstanding leadership and professional work, in 2007 the Mayor of Debrecen awarded him the title of councilor.

From 31 December 2012, the professional activities of the institution were further expanded with the temporary home of the families (Mester utca 30.). In April 2017, a new organizational unit for the temporary home of the families was established at 68 Böszörményi út, in line with the needs.

Adapting to the new expectations in a flexible way, the holiday supervision of the primary school children living in Debrecen was also organized by the institution.

In 2019, the National Association for the Protection of the Interests of Providers of Temporary Care established a professional association of children’s temporary homes, which has been holding regular workshops in many parts of the country ever since.

The work of Ágnes Ann Farkas, which can be read in the commemoration, was characterized by organization, consistency, precision, and a commitment to the best interests of the children. His sense of responsibility and professionalism in the field of social and child protection benefits, his outstanding networking and cooperation skills have made a significant contribution to the continuous professional development and successful operation of the institution she manages. She had outstanding professional knowledge and humanity.

Ágnes Farkas considers Anna to be the dead person of the Municipality of Debrecen. His farewell will take place on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11:00 am in funeral home No. 2 of the Debrecen Public Cemetery.

