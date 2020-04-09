Warm Thanks to the Helpers

Mayor László Papp brought Easter surprise gifts to the employees of the Family and Child Welfare Centre as well as to the colleagues of the call centre on 8 April 2020. Easter meat packages were given to those who have been assisting locals in difficulty due to the coronavirus for weeks.

It was in the middle of March that the municipality established the call centre where colleagues are ready to receive calls and assist locals who face difficulties due to the coronavirus. Several hundred calls have been received daily at the helpdesk in the New City Hall since 18 March, and colleagues of the municipality try their best to help the callers. Those who request assistance in doing their shopping or buying their medicines are contacted by colleagues of the Family and Child Welfare Centre. The local Hajdúhús Kft. offered Easter meat packages – Debrecener sausage, liverwurst, smoked ham and wiener – to 140 helpers working in the Family and Child Welfare Centre, the municipal call centre and to assistants employed as drivers, through the city support fund. The 1-million-HUF donation was handed over by Mayor László Papp.

