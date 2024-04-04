Meteorology: this year’s March was the mildest since 1901 in Hungary

This year’s March was the mildest since 1901, HungaroMet Zrt. announced on its website.

They wrote that based on the measurements, the average temperature in March this year was 9.5 degrees Celsius on a national average, 3.7 degrees higher than the average for 1991-2020.

They added: that the few days of summer weather at the end of the month raised the average temperature of the month by approximately 1 degree, which ultimately exceeded the March 2014 value by 0.4 degrees, making it the mildest March since 1901.

On March 31, the national average daily average temperature exceeded 18 degrees, but it was already 17.5 degrees the previous day. Such high national daily averages in March have not occurred in Hungary since the beginning of the 20th century, they wrote.

The average monthly temperature in the southern part of the country exceeded 10 degrees in several places, while values below 5 degrees were only in the higher mountains.

According to the data, March this year was particularly dry in most parts of Hungary. Based on the data received so far, the month’s precipitation was 23.9 millimeters, which is 30 percent below the usual, as the average for the years between 1991-2020 is 34.3 millimeters.

In the Great Plain, the amount of precipitation in March generally remained below 20 millimeters, but in smaller districts, it did not even reach 10 millimeters. Most precipitation fell in areas close to the western border, where monthly precipitation amounts between 50 and 70 millimeters were mostly measured.

(MTI)