Miklós Kásler Reassigned the Medical Residents to the Intensive Care Units

On October 6th, Miklós Kásler, Minister of Health, sent an instruction to the institutions providing inpatient care, in which he reassigned medical residents and candidates for anesthesiology and intensive care vocational training to the “health care institution designated as the primary training place” – 444.hu reported.



This means that medical residents must return to intensive care units. The instruction also came into force on the day after the signing, i.e. on the seventh of October.

The epidemic figures are getting worse, with 17 victims and more than 400 new infections reported, but the government is not talking about any austerity measures.

444.hu

debreceninap.hu