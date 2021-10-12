János Nagy, Professor Emeritus of the University of Debrecen, received an honorary doctorate

The Széchenyi István University in Győr inaugurated János Nagy, Professor Emeritus of the University of Debrecen as an honorary doctor of, for his outstanding work in the development of crop production technologies, for his achievements, and for his successful activities in the framework of inter-university collaborations.

The title of Doctor Honoris Causa was awarded by the Rector of Széchenyi István University and the Senate of the University to the Professor Emeritus of the University of Debrecen. The honorary title is given in XXVIII. At the ceremony organized within the framework of the Academic Day, János Nagy received it from Zoltán Péter Baranyi, Rector of Széchenyi István University, and President Bálint Filep.

Széchenyi István University is a partner of the University of Debrecen in the Higher Education Institutional Excellence Program in research examining the practical application of the latest R & D & I results in precision agriculture, and the two institutions also cooperate in the training and research activities of the UD Kerpely Kálmán Doctoral School.

János Nagy Széchenyi Prize-winning agricultural engineer, doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, professor of the Institute of Land Use, Technology and Regional Development of the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen.

