There was a teenage victim of the epidemic in Hungary

Sixteen, mostly elderly, chronic patients died and another 859 Hungarian citizens were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, koronavirus.gov.hu ​​said on Tuesday, highlighting that 5,924,446 people have been vaccinated in Hungary so far, 5,703,088 of them in the second, 1 and 12,000 million have already received the third dose of the vaccine.

The list of deaths also includes an 18-year-old girl whose underlying diseases were Down syndrome and thyroid disease, according to information.

The government portal wrote that the number of infected people in Hungary had increased to 837,248. The number of deaths rose to 30,418 and the number of recoveries to 792,242.

The number of active infections is 14,588. The hospital cares for 999 coronavirus patients, 144 of whom are on ventilators.

There are 9982 in official home quarantine, the number of samples is 7 182 085.

According to the map of the site, most people have been registered so far in Budapest (151,171) and Pest County (116,541). It is followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (48,938), Győr-Moson-Sopron (45,577) and Hajdú-Bihar counties (44,056). The county least affected by the infection is still Tolna, with 18,043 infected.

