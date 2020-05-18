Three Patients Die, 3,509 Registered Cases

Three elderly patients with an underlying illness have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 451, while the number of registered infections rose by 36 to 3,509, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday morning.

Fully 1,396 patients have made a recovery, while the number of active infections has increased to 1,662. Currently 562 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 47 of whom are on a ventilator. Altogether 10,470 people are in official home quarantine. Fully 135,137 tests have been carried out.

Budapest has the most registered cases (1,672), followed by Pest County (473) and Fejér County (356). Békés County (11) has the fewest.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay