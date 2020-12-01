Sews Komponens Invests HuF 2.75 BN in Capacity Expansion

Car parts manufacturer SEWS Komponens es Elektronika Europa is investing 2.75 billion forints to expand production capacity at its base in Mór, in western Hungary, with a 960 million forint grant from the government, Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, said on Monday.

SEWS is receiving funding from a government’s scheme to help large enterprises improve their competitiveness, and the investment will help preserve 561 jobs, Szijjártó said.

The scheme as a whole has helped 71 companies located in Hungary invest 207 billion forints and preserve 61,600 jobs, he added. The company will introduce a new product and expand production equipment in the framework of the investment project.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay