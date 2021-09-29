Industry Insiders Weigh Potential of Drones at Conference

Air traffic controller HungaroControl, the government’s Digital Welfare Programme and the Hungarian Drone Coalition held a conference on Tuesday to map out the potential of using drones in Hungary, discuss the regulatory environment and showcase professional initiatives.

Innovation and Technology Minister László Palkovics said the drone industry is “an open playing field”, an opportunity that Hungary must not pass up. He added that the government will complete the first draft of the national drone strategy by year-end and is waiting on the recommendations of working groups. The value of Hungary’s drone industry could exceed an annual 70 billion forints by 2025, he told the third Drone Conference and Expo.

