The government is campaigning against the opposition and the European Union by sending messages to email addresses originally provided for vaccine registration, an opposition candidate of Veszprém, in western Hungary, said.

Balázs Csonka told an online press conference that the cabinet had made it general practice to use all possible means for propaganda. People who registered for a newsletter by the government communication centre were originally promised information related to vaccination but the cabinet has been continually using this platform for spreading its “lies and propaganda,” he said. Csonka said messages were being sent out regularly “bashing Brussels and the left and making seriously false statements”. Anyone with a clear mind can see that the sanctions against Russia are not just “vile plotting” by Brussels and the Hungarian left.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay